SDCL Energy Efficiency Income (SEIT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.56 on March 28th

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income (LON:SEIT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Stock Up 0.9 %
SEIT opened at GBX 65.60 ($0.83) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £715.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3,277.05 and a beta of 0.42. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income has a 52 week low of GBX 51.20 ($0.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 94.90 ($1.20). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 59.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 63.35.
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Company Profile
