SDCL Energy Efficiency Income (SEIT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.56 on March 28th

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income (LON:SEIT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Stock Up 0.9 %

SEIT opened at GBX 65.60 ($0.83) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £715.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3,277.05 and a beta of 0.42. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income has a 52 week low of GBX 51.20 ($0.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 94.90 ($1.20). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 59.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 63.35.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Company Profile

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

