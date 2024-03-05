SDCL Energy Efficiency Income (SEIT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.56 on March 28th

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income (LON:SEIT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trading Up 0.9 %
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income stock opened at GBX 65.60 ($0.83) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 59.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 63.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £715.06 million, a PE ratio of -3,277.05 and a beta of 0.42. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income has a 1-year low of GBX 51.20 ($0.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 94.90 ($1.20).
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SDCL Energy Efficiency Income
- What is a Dividend King?
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Lemonade Stock: Unusual Call Volume Highlights Sweet Trade
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Cathie Wood Likes UiPath Stock Over NVDA, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.