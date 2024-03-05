SEA (NYSE:SE) PT Raised to $60.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SE. Morgan Stanley downgraded SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

Get SEA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SE

SEA Stock Up 5.6 %

NYSE SE opened at $53.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.34. The company has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 1.50. SEA has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $88.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SEA will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SEA by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,531 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SEA by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SEA by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in SEA by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEA

(Get Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.