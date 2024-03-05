Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report released on Sunday, March 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.91 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.28. The consensus estimate for L3Harris Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $12.73 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.13 EPS.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

Get Our Latest Report on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of LHX stock opened at $215.96 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $217.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.85.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,346.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of L3Harris Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.