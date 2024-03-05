Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Quaker Chemical Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.80. The consensus estimate for Quaker Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $8.88 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Quaker Chemical Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:KWR opened at $197.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Quaker Chemical has a 52-week low of $138.67 and a 52-week high of $221.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.65.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $467.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.55 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Quaker Chemical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 299.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,479,000 after buying an additional 361,525 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 507.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 294,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,123,000 after purchasing an additional 245,993 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $29,226,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2,196.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 123,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,298,000 after purchasing an additional 117,857 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $371,960,000 after purchasing an additional 115,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Quaker Chemical

In other Quaker Chemical news, EVP Jeewat Bijlani sold 6,338 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,394,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quaker Chemical announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, doing business as Quaker Houghton, develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

