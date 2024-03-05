SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 228,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 27,570 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $560,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,680,000. Engine Capital Management LP increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 671,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,636,000 after purchasing an additional 186,508 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut SeaWorld Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

SeaWorld Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE SEAS opened at $50.30 on Tuesday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.87 and a 1-year high of $68.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.80.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

