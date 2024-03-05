Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note issued on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Service Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Service Properties Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Service Properties Trust from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Service Properties Trust Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ SVC opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Service Properties Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,357,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,719,000 after buying an additional 121,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,179,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,059,000 after buying an additional 445,826 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,852,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,831,000 after buying an additional 1,179,868 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,743,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,528,000 after purchasing an additional 107,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 3,243,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,698,000 after purchasing an additional 417,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.29%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of September 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

