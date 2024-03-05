Setha Patricia Makhesha Sells 3,295 Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Stock

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) Director Setha Patricia Makhesha sold 3,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$47,102.03.

Ivanhoe Mines Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IVN stock opened at C$14.46 on Tuesday. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.95. The stock has a market cap of C$18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 20.86, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IVN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.64.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

