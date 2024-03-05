Short Interest in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Decreases By 5.0%

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the January 31st total of 3,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,380.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,942 shares of company stock valued at $7,108,707. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,921,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,248,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,331 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $798,119,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 122,471.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,107,000 after buying an additional 2,617,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $340,500,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.62.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $296.58 on Tuesday. Eaton has a 12 month low of $155.38 and a 12 month high of $298.13. The company has a market capitalization of $118.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.89%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

