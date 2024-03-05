Short Interest in Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Expands By 7.2%

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,900 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the January 31st total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 809.0 days.

Givaudan Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GVDBF opened at $4,204.49 on Tuesday. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $2,831.63 and a 52 week high of $4,384.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,074.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,588.38.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

