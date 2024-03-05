Short Interest in Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Drops By 8.8%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the January 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Great Wall Motor Stock Performance
Great Wall Motor stock opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.38. Great Wall Motor has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $15.30.
About Great Wall Motor
