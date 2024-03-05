Short Interest in Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Drops By 8.8%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the January 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Great Wall Motor Stock Performance

Great Wall Motor stock opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.38. Great Wall Motor has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

About Great Wall Motor

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers SUVs, sedans, pick-up trucks, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names.

