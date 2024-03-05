Short Interest in Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Declines By 6.6%

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,778,500 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the January 31st total of 7,255,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,473.1 days.

Haier Smart Home Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRSHF opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90. Haier Smart Home has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $3.53.

Get Haier Smart Home alerts:

About Haier Smart Home

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of smart home appliances in Asia, Europe, the United States, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: China Smart Home Business, Overseas Home Appliance and Smart Home Business, and Other Business.

Receive News & Ratings for Haier Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haier Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.