Short Interest in Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Declines By 6.6%

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,778,500 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the January 31st total of 7,255,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,473.1 days.
Haier Smart Home Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HRSHF opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90. Haier Smart Home has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $3.53.
About Haier Smart Home
