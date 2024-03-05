Short Interest in Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Decreases By 7.3%

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the January 31st total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.
Halma Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of HLMAF stock opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. Halma has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $31.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.41.
About Halma
