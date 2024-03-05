Short Interest in Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Decreases By 7.3%

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the January 31st total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Halma Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HLMAF stock opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. Halma has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $31.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.41.

About Halma

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

