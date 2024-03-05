Short Interest in Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) Increases By 7.7%

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 572,600 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the January 31st total of 531,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,863.0 days.

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) stock opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20. Hansa Biopharma AB has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $5.30.

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), a biopharmaceutical company, engages in development and commercialization of treatments with rare immunological conditions using its proprietary enzyme technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate is Idefirix(imlifidase), which targets and cleaves all classes of immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies.

