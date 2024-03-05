Short Interest in Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) Increases By 7.7%

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 572,600 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the January 31st total of 531,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,863.0 days.
Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Price Performance
Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) stock opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20. Hansa Biopharma AB has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $5.30.
Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Company Profile
