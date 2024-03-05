Short Interest in Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Decreases By 13.2%

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,788,800 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the January 31st total of 2,061,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17,888.0 days.
Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Performance
Husqvarna AB (publ) stock opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average is $7.99. Husqvarna AB has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76.
About Husqvarna AB (publ)
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Husqvarna AB (publ)
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Lemonade Stock: Unusual Call Volume Highlights Sweet Trade
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Cathie Wood Likes UiPath Stock Over NVDA, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.