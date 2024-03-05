Short Interest in Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Expands By 10.5%

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,388,400 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the January 31st total of 5,781,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 144.9 days.
Hydro One Stock Down 0.3 %
HRNNF opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. Hydro One has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $30.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.81.
