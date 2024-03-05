Short Interest in Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Rises By 18.6%

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the January 31st total of 14,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Indaptus Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Investment House LLC lifted its stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics by 13.2% during the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 108,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 12,653 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Indaptus Therapeutics Price Performance

INDP opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.26. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.08.

Indaptus Therapeutics Company Profile

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, as well as chronic hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.

