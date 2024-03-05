Short Interest in InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Rises By 5.6%

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,200 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the January 31st total of 307,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of InflaRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in InflaRx by 7,966.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 9,639 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in InflaRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFRX stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11. InflaRx has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $7.25.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

