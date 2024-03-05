Short Interest in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Drops By 10.8%

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the January 31st total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $1,126,723.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,056,062.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 25,782 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total value of $2,467,595.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,981,376.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $1,126,723.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 604,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,056,062.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 520,027 shares of company stock valued at $48,369,714 in the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $97,717,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 211.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,573 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,447,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,317,000 after acquiring an additional 620,796 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,435,000 after purchasing an additional 592,266 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 951,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,855,000 after purchasing an additional 524,503 shares during the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $111.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.27. The company has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.83. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $70.83 and a one year high of $112.50.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company's revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

