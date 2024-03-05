Short Interest in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Expands By 8.5%

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 794,100 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the January 31st total of 731,700 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 237,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Bancshares news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $1,226,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,839,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,248,519.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in International Bancshares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 66,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in International Bancshares by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in International Bancshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Stock Up 2.1 %

International Bancshares Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC opened at $52.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. International Bancshares has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $55.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.99.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from International Bancshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.63. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. International Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBOC

International Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.