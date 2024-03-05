Short Interest in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) Declines By 10.6%

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the January 31st total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

International General Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of IGIC opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. International General Insurance has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $13.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.94. The firm has a market cap of $568.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International General Insurance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGIC. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in International General Insurance during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in International General Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in International General Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in International General Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in International General Insurance by 235.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 31,127 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of International General Insurance from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

International General Insurance Company Profile

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The company underwrites a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, marine, contingency, treaty, and casualty reinsurance.

