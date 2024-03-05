Short Interest in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Decreases By 10.6%

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the January 31st total of 3,790,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.29.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on INTU
Intuit Stock Performance
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Intuit Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,252 shares of company stock valued at $74,788,873. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $2,101,848,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 118,345.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,767,000 after buying an additional 2,086,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intuit by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $356,137,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $467,852,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Intuit
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Foot Locker Stock Is the Retail Value Play Growing at 46%
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Zoom Video Indicates Normalization Ends and Growth Resumes
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Hims & Hers Stock Rises On Stimulating Earnings Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.