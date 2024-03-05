Short Interest in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Drops By 10.6%

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the January 31st total of 3,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,252 shares of company stock valued at $74,788,873. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2,017.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,282,000 after purchasing an additional 43,834 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Thematics Asset Management increased its position in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 21,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on INTU. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.29.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock opened at $668.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.21, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit has a 1 year low of $384.05 and a 1 year high of $671.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $634.50 and a 200-day moving average of $573.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

