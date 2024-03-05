Short Interest in iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IVEG) Grows By 20.0%

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IVEG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IVEG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 14.45% of iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF stock opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF has a 12 month low of $17.19 and a 12 month high of $21.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 million, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.68.

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.208 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (IVEG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global Food Innovation index. The fund tracks an index of companies poised to benefit from the advancement of agricultural technologies or innovations in food products and services.

