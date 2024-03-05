Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Increases By 14.9%

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the January 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 486.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 56,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 46,859 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:HYXF opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day moving average is $44.23. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $41.99 and a 52-week high of $45.98.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2398 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

