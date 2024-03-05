SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Announces Earnings Results

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $60.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.88 million. SmartRent had a negative net margin of 24.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. SmartRent’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

SmartRent Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SMRT opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. SmartRent has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $4.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.97.

Institutional Trading of SmartRent

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in SmartRent by 70.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SmartRent in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in SmartRent in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SmartRent in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SmartRent in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on SmartRent in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SmartRent from $3.40 to $3.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SmartRent in a report on Friday, January 12th.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

