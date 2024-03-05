SoundHound AI, Inc. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share (NASDAQ:SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for SoundHound AI in a report released on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SoundHound AI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.75 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 8,707.83% and a negative net margin of 188.57%. The company’s revenue was up 80.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

SOUN has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $3.60 to $5.80 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.66.

SoundHound AI Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOUN opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 2.78. SoundHound AI has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11.

Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI

In other news, insider James Ming Hom sold 17,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $37,569.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 557,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,049. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James Ming Hom sold 17,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $37,569.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 557,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,049. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 23,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $50,806.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 775,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,801.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,608 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SoundHound AI by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 392,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,717 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 520.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Stories

