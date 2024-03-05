SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

