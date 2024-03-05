SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,019 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period.

Shares of XBI stock opened at $100.73 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $103.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.60.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

