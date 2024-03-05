SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 510,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.12% of SPX Technologies worth $41,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPXC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPXC shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In other news, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 27,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.48, for a total value of $3,123,503.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,049,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SPXC opened at $115.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.98. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.09 and a 52-week high of $117.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. The business had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.98 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

