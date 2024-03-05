SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SPX Technologies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 236,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,107,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPX Technologies by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,338,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,990,000 after acquiring an additional 250,494 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in SPX Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPX Technologies by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,995,000 after acquiring an additional 13,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPXC shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

SPXC opened at $115.41 on Tuesday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.09 and a one year high of $117.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.53 and its 200-day moving average is $90.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 60.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The company had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.98 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.16%. SPX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 27,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.48, for a total transaction of $3,123,503.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,049,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

