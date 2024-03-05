Stantec (TSE:STN) Given New C$126.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$118.00 to C$126.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STN. ATB Capital cut Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$116.00 to C$119.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Stantec from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Stantec from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Stantec from C$96.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$120.15.

Get Stantec alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stantec

Stantec Stock Up 0.7 %

STN stock opened at C$111.57 on Monday. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$75.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$118.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$108.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$98.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C($0.04). Stantec had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of C$1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.22 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Stantec will post 4.3106759 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

Insider Activity at Stantec

In other news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston acquired 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$104.15 per share, with a total value of C$1,067,537.50. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.