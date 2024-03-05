Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Increased to C$130.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on Stantec from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Stantec from C$121.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Stantec from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$120.15.

Stantec Trading Up 0.7 %

TSE:STN opened at C$111.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$108.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$98.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.39. Stantec has a one year low of C$75.31 and a one year high of C$118.39. The firm has a market cap of C$12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.22 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 4.3106759 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

Insider Activity at Stantec

In other Stantec news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston purchased 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$104.15 per share, with a total value of C$1,067,537.50. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

