Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.
Stellus Capital Investment Stock Up 0.1 %
SCM opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $307.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.17. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $15.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.16.
Stellus Capital Investment Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.1333 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 320.00%.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th.
Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.
