Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Up 0.1 %

SCM opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $307.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.17. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $15.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.16.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.1333 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 320.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 4.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 11.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 5.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.