Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 67.19% and a negative return on equity of 87.98%. Stereotaxis updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Stereotaxis Price Performance

Stereotaxis stock opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. Stereotaxis has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $3.29.

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Stereotaxis by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 103.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 44,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 22,427 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 21,893 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the third quarter worth $54,000. 50.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.