Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.34.

Stericycle Price Performance

Shares of SRCL opened at $53.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.99, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.11. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $57.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SRCL shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stericycle from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stericycle

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

