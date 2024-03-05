Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the textile maker on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Steven Madden has increased its dividend payment by an average of 77.6% per year over the last three years. Steven Madden has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Steven Madden to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $42.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.16. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $45.63.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $519.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SHOO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth about $47,876,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Steven Madden by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,941,000 after buying an additional 648,822 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Steven Madden by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,347,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,071,000 after buying an additional 563,607 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,660,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 796,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,665,000 after buying an additional 242,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

