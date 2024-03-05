Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the textile maker on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.
Steven Madden has increased its dividend payment by an average of 77.6% per year over the last three years. Steven Madden has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Steven Madden to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.
Steven Madden Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $42.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.16. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $45.63.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have weighed in on SHOO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steven Madden
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth about $47,876,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Steven Madden by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,941,000 after buying an additional 648,822 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Steven Madden by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,347,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,071,000 after buying an additional 563,607 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,660,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 796,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,665,000 after buying an additional 242,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.
Steven Madden Company Profile
Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.
