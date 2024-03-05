Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on March 22nd

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the textile maker on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Steven Madden has raised its dividend by an average of 77.6% per year over the last three years. Steven Madden has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Steven Madden to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden Price Performance

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $42.78 on Tuesday. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $45.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.61. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steven Madden

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $519.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.96 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Steven Madden by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 126,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,325,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 145,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 58,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on SHOO shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Steven Madden

Steven Madden Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.