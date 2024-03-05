Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 349 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.30% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $201,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 135.8% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after buying an additional 10,305 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $45.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.97 and its 200 day moving average is $45.15.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

