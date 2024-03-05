Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 45,135 Shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,135 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 2.04% of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYLD. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of FYLD stock opened at $26.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.81. The firm has a market cap of $241.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.93. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $27.94.

About Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

