Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Materion worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Materion by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,720,000 after purchasing an additional 28,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Materion by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,310,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,856,000 after buying an additional 39,585 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Materion by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,375,000 after buying an additional 181,087 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Materion by 8.2% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 589,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,282,000 after acquiring an additional 44,487 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Materion from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Insider Transactions at Materion

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.74, for a total value of $401,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,567.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.74, for a total transaction of $401,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,567.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,292.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Materion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $136.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.15. Materion Co. has a 52 week low of $92.23 and a 52 week high of $145.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.42.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Materion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Materion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

