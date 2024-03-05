Stifel Financial Corp Buys 38,681 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,681 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,697,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,132,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,229 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 18.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,914,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,154,000 after buying an additional 3,340,328 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 47.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,654,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,013,000 after buying an additional 5,993,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 65.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,877,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,743,000 after buying an additional 3,524,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $2,460,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,066,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,807,147.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of CG opened at $45.97 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $46.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of -27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.80.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $896.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CG shares. TD Cowen started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also

