Stifel Financial Corp Buys Shares of 95,450 NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 95,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned 2.48% of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 213.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 11,053 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $593,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 60.2% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 34,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 13,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,183,000.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:SPYI opened at $49.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.15 million, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day moving average is $48.15.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Cuts Dividend

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.4849 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

