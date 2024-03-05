Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,880 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.63% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 87.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of RYU opened at $54.26 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $99.69 and a 1 year high of $127.59. The firm has a market cap of $333.69 million, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.55.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

