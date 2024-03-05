Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Inter Parfums worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,345,000 after acquiring an additional 827,032 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at $19,936,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 543,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,403,000 after purchasing an additional 174,540 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth $13,092,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 94.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 276,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,136,000 after buying an additional 134,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $140.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.57 and a 200-day moving average of $135.90. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $120.71 and a one year high of $161.17. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $328.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Insider Activity at Inter Parfums

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 250 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $37,605.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Inter Parfums news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $37,605.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $711,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,150 shares of company stock worth $2,138,095. 43.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IPAR shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Read Our Latest Report on IPAR

Inter Parfums Profile

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.