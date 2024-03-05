Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 73,892 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,185,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 37,762 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Jonestrading boosted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NYSE:NLY opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.60%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -72.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,606,785.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Stories

