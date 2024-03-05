Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.11 Million Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,885 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 65,684 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 64.6% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

In related news, Director Ron A. Bloom acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.24 per share, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,953.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CLF opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.02. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average of $17.33.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

