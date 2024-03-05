Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,865 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.16% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,854 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 43.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 123.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,199 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. CIBC downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $20.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average of $31.17.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.38). NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 165.26%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

