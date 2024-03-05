Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.23% of Dynavax Technologies worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 235.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 43,957 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 327,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 476,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 49,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 12.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.77. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $15.15.

In other news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 20,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $262,322.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 20,526 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $262,322.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO David F. Novack sold 9,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $130,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,052.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,026 shares of company stock valued at $414,872 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DVAX shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

