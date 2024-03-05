Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,988 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.15% of O-I Glass worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,200,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,809,000 after buying an additional 623,705 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in O-I Glass by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 26,449 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in O-I Glass by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 445,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 169,823 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass Trading Down 2.2 %

OI opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

